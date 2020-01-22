Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

