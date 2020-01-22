Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 3,059.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,979 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.