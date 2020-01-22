Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. United Bank increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 130.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 139.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

Shares of GD stock opened at $183.29 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

