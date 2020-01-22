Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

