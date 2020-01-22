Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $295.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.