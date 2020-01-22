Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $543,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,761,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

ADP stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $177.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

