Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.64 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Total were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Total by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Total by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Total’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

