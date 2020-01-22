Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $220.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.62 and a 52-week high of $223.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

