Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Diageo by 163.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $2,739,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diageo stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

