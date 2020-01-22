Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $166,460.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

