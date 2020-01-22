Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

