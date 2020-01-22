Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 368,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

