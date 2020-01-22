Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

