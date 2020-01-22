Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 125 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

