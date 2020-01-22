Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,357 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,683,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,019 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

