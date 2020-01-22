Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 562 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day moving average is $222.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

