Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 631 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

