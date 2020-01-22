KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 1,437 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.70.

Shares of MA stock opened at $321.93 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $325.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

