KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after buying an additional 1,911,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,483,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $337.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $341.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

