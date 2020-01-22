KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,262.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.40 and a beta of 2.34. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.