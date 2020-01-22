KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

