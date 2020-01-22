KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

