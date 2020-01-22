KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 471.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of JBSS opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $103,468.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,960.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

