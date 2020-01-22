KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $1.61 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,990,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 286,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares in the last quarter.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

