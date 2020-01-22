KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $363,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 54.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,917,000 after acquiring an additional 72,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $658.46 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $322.82 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.98 and a 200 day moving average of $587.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.72.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

