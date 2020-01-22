KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KERING S A/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KERING S A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. BNP Paribas raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.