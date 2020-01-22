KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Aaron’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron’s stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,860,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,335,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.