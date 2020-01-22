Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $937,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

