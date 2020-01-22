Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KNSL opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

