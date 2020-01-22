Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kohl’s by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 207,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,051,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

