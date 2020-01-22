KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Trading 1% Higher

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.36, 9,185 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

