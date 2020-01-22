Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 649,662 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 107,355 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 179,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 752.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 572,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.