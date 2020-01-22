Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

