Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $311.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

