Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,806,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

JNJ opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

