Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

LEGH opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,848,038.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $152,311.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,245. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.