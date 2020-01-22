Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Linde by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.