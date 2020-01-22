Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,290.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.97) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.84), with a volume of 1027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($16.77).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 869.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $700.85 million and a PE ratio of 35.85.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.