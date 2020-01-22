Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.02.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.