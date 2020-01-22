Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Shares of LOW opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

