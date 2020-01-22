Man Group’s (EMG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital cut their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Man Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In other news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

