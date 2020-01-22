Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $319.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

