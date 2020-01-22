Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook Acquires 55,981 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 55,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MCHX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

