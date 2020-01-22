Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $118.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,969 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after buying an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,921,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Masimo by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.