MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Up 11.9%

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) was up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.79), approximately 315,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16,058% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

