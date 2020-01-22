Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

