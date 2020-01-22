Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $124,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

