Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

