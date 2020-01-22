Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $157,000 Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 108,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 115.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

IRM stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

