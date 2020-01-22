Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $159,000 Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $110,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 38.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

